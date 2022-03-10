SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between South Australia Women and Tasmania Women: South Australia Women will clash against Tasmania Women for the first time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Friday. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Hurstville Oval at 04:30 AM IST on March 11.

South Australia Women are unbeatable in the league so far. They are occupying second place in the points table after winning two games while their as many matches were abandoned due to rain. The team is heading into the Friday encounter on the back of washed-out matches against Queensland Fire and New South Wales. Under the leadership of Jemma Barsby, Tegan McPharlin and Bridget Patterson are expected to play the key role for the team.

Tasmania Women, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak. The team lost the first game against Queensland but they are undefeated since then. With 17 points, Tasmania are second in the standings. They outplayed ACT Meteors Women in their recent match by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between South Australia Women and Tasmania Women; here is everything you need to know:

SAU-W vs TAS-W Telecast

The SAU-W vs TAS-W match will not be telecasted in India.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Live Streaming

The South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Match Details

The SAU-W vs TAS-W match will be played at the Hurstville Oval at 04:30 AM IST on March 11, Friday.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Courtney Webb

Vice-Captain- Jemma Barsby

Suggested Playing XI for SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Elyse Vilani, Sasha Moloney, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe

All-rounders: Jemma Barsby, Sarah Coyte

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Maisy Gibson

SAU-W vs TAS-W Probable XIs:

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Josephine Dooley, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Annie O’Neil, Alex Price, Brooke Harris, Jemma Barsby, Kate Peterson, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin

Tasmania Women: Emma Manix-Geeves, Clare Scott, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Sarah Coyte, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest, Elyse Vilani, Corinne Hall

