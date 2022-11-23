Saurabh Kumar Likely to Replace Ravindra Jadeja in Test Series Against Bangladesh: Report

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the upcoming Bangladesh tour as he has not regained full fitness. The southpaw underwent knee surgery in September. Jadeja had persistent knee problems throughout this year and was rested from the ODI series against West Indies in July for the same reason. The situation got worsened during the Asia Cup when he lost his balance and fell off a ski board in Dubai during a team outing.

He had to undergo knee surgery and was ruled out for an indefinite period. Since his surgery, Jadeja has been in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of his rehabilitation.

He was picked in India’s squad for the Bangladesh tour where India will play three ODIs and two Test matches which will be part of the World Test Championship. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Jadeja will not be available for the ODI series as the BCCI is planning to name Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement

However, in case he failed to get fit for the Test series, the management is expected to pick Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar as his replacement.

Saurabh has claimed 58 wickets in 12 Ranji Trophy matches in the last two seasons and he also played a crucial role in UP’s run to Semifinal last season. He was also part of India A squad for the New Zealand series where he claimed nine wickets in the final match.

Meanwhile, India will also miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has already been ruled out due to a back injury. He is expected to make a return in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

