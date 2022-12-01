Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final on December 2

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra: Saurashtra clinched a five-wicket win over the mighty Karnataka side to qualify for the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadakat scalped four wickets to overpower the three-time champions. Saurashtra are now all set to take part in the final battle of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the third time on Friday. In the final encounter of tournament, Saurashtra will be up against Maharashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Saurashtra had reached the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last time back in 2017-18 season, but they were defeated by Karnataka in the summit clash. Saurashtra clinched their one and only Vijay Hazare Trophy title in the 2007-08 season.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, secured a 12-run win over Assam in a high-scoring semi-final clash. Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blistering knock of 168 to guide his side to a mammoth total of 350. All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagged four wickets in the game as Assam reached 338 in 50 overs.

Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra; here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs MAH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy final match.

SAU vs MAH Live Streaming

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

SAU vs MAH Match Details

The SAU vs MAH match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 2, at 9:00 am IST.

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Satyajeet Bachhav

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne

All-rounders: Satyajeet Bachhav, Chirag Jani, Azim Kazi, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Shamshuzama Kazi, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Possible Starting XI:

Saurashtra Predicted Starting Line-up: Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut, Kushang Patel

Maharashtra Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale

