Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Weather, Pitch Report: IND vs NZ, New Zealand tour of India 2021, 1st T20I

After a rude shock in the T20 World Cup 2021, Team India will aim to reorganise by pressing the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and legendary head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand on Wednesday. Both sides will kick-off the tour series with the first T20I match which will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. The upcoming match will offer a few firsts, as the 3-match T20I series opener will be the maiden T20I match to be played here, the game will commence at 07:00 PM IST.

Notably, both sides suffered heartbreaks at the just concluded T20 World Cup, Team India got knocked out early by the current visiting side in a Super 12 encounter. Whereas, New Zealand lost the final of the marquee event against neighbours Australia on Sunday.

Advertisement

Now, both sides will be keen to start a fresh as the lock horns in the bilateral series. And here we take a look at other factors that can alter the result of the match:

>Pitch report:

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be hosting its first T20I game, it will also be its first international game after eight years. The venue in the past has hosted 12 ODIs and a Test so far, India have won 8 ODIs, while the solitary Test against arch rivals Pakistan resulted in a draw. However, the venue has been hosting several T20s, as it is the home ground of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. The surface has often favoured batters and offers a total in the vicinity of up to 160 runs. A total of 47 IPL games have been played here, where the chasing team have won 31 times. At present, winter has set in Jaipur, so the dew factor will also play a part in this contest. Captains winning the toss opt bowling first, however the current weather conditions will minimise the toss advantage.

>Weather:

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Jaipur on Wednesday, is expected to hover around 20-21 degree Celsius, dropping down by 2-3 degrees as the match progresses. The forecast also shows no chance of precipitation and the humidity is going to be around 50 percent with wind speed of around 15 kmph. Since the first T20I is an evening affair, the dew factor is around 9 percent.

>T20 records at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 47 (Batting first won 32 games, batting second won: 15 games)

Advertisement

Highest score at this venue: 197/1 – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers in 2008

Lowest score at the venue: 92 all out – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar or Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips,James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee (C)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here