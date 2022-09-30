'Saying They Remain Fit for IPL Ridiculous'-Former India Cricketer Asks Fans Not to Question Jasprit Bumrah's India Commitment

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. This meant Rohit Sharma and his men will now depart for the all-important tournament without their premier seam bowler. Moreover, Bumrah’s injuries did keep fans on their toes who questioned his commitment to the Indian team. After he was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa, several social media users had mentioned how the Mumbai Indians pacer is available for the IPL franchise but develops cold feet when it comes to wearing the blue jersey.

Also Read: Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah: Shami, Deepak Chahar or Another Right-Arm Quick in Contention?

Advertisement

Now, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesha has come out and asked the fans not to question Bumrah’s commitment towards the national team. He said both the injuries (Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja) are unfortunate, but no one plans their injuries in advance.

ALSO READ | Setback For Team India As Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup

“Fans need to understand that no one can plan their injuries. It’s unfortunate to not have the services of Bumrah & Jadeja for the WC. But to shoot in the dark—saying these players remain fit only during the IPL, is ridiculous. Let’s respect our players"

Advertisement

Earlier India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to team’s chances at the ICC flagship event starting next month in Australia. Bumrah’s injury comes on the back of Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out after he injured his knee while doing water-based training in Team India’s hotel in Dubai while the Asia Cup 2022 was on.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

“Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Advertisement

It is understood that either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami could replace Bumrah in the main squad. Both were named as stand-by players for the prestigious tournament by the BCCI.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here