SBC vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes: In the 13th match of the Assam T20 2022, Subansiri Champs will face Kaziranga Heroes at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be desperate for a victory as they haven’t done much well in the league.

Subansiri Champs are currently fourth in the points table with just one win from three league games. The team is on a two-match losing streak and they will hope to break the shackles on Tuesday. Champs are coming after a three-wicket loss against Barak Bravehearts.

Kaziranga Heroes are yet to open their account. They have lost all four games to languish at the bottom of the standings. Heroes need to find a solution to their batting woes at the earliest to improve their position. Their most recent defeat in the competition came against Brahmaputra Boys by 58 runs.

Ahead of the match between Subansiri Champs and Kaziranga Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

SBC vs KAH Telecast

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes game will not be telecast in India.

SBC vs KAH Live Streaming

Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SBC vs KAH Match Details

SBC vs KAH match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 8:30 AM IST on August 30, Tuesday.

SBC vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akash Sengupta

Vice-Captain - Saahil Jain

Suggested Playing XI for SBC vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Romario Sharma, Saahil Jain, Nihar Narah

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Bishal Roy, Danish Ahmed, Abdul Khureshi

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Tridiv Kshetri, Roshan Alam

SBC vs KAH Probable XIs:

Subansiri Champs: Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Saahil Jain (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar(wk), Bishal Roy, Ranjit Mali, Bishal Saha, Bikash Kurmi, Rabi Chetri, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury

Kaziranga Heroes: Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Kunal Sakia, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Tridiv Kshetri, Rameez Rabbani, Danish Ahmed

