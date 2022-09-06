SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Scotland Women and Ireland Women: Ireland Women will be hoping to extend their winning streak to two when they will clash against Scotland Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series. Ireland were sensational in the opening game as they cruised to a victory by six wickets.

Batting in the first innings, Scotland could score only 133 runs. Saskia Horley looked with a knock of 52 runs. However, Ireland’s Arene Kelly caused enough damage to the host with the ball. Chasing the score, Orla Prendergast ruled the pitch. The all-rounder smacked 75 runs off just 45 balls to take her team to victory in 16.2 overs.

For Scotland, with the ball, Katherine Fraser looked good as she picked two wickets. Coming to play on Tuesday, Scotland need to deliver a good batting performance.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women and Ireland Women, here is everything you need to know:

SC-W vs IR-W Telecast

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women game will not be telecast in India.

SC-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SC-W vs IR-W Match Details

SC-W vs IR-W match will be played at the Grange Cricket Club at 5:30 PM IST on September 6, Tuesday.

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Orla Prendergast

Vice-Captain - Amy Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Abbi Aitken, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Katherine Bryce, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Rachel Slater

SC-W vs IR-W Probable XIs:

Scotland Women: Katherine Bryce, Megan McColl, Abtaha Maqsood, Sarah Bryce, Abbi Aitken, Luara Jack, Ema Watson, Katie McGill, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Poonam Chatterji

Ireland Women: Rebecca Stokell, Marry Waldron, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly

