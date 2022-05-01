'Scary at Times, Didn't Want to Face Him': KL Rahul on Playing LSG Fast Bowler in The Nets

KL Rahul has heaped high praises on Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan whose game-changing spell against Delhi Capitals fired the franchise to their seventh win of IPL 2022. Defending 196, Mohsin, playing in his fourth match, took out David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur in a four-over spell while giving away just 16 runs on a Wankhede pitch filled with plenty of runs.

LSG captain Rahul said he played the 23-year-old bowler during a net session recently and was impressed with his sharpness and didn’t want to face him much

“He (Mohsin) has been brilliant, played him in the nets first time a month ago, didn’t want to face him, seriously. He was sharp, he’s scary at times in the nets. It’s not just the pace, he has a good brain, has a bit of skill as well, has a great slower one and he knows when to use them," Rahul said during the post-match presentation.

Rahul praised Mohsin for keeping a calm head in pressure situation. In four matches, he has taken eight wickets so far, giving an impressive account of himself.

“(He’s) Eager to learn and play, obviously he’s been around with the teams for the last 2-3 years, he hasn’t got a chance, he was very eager to play and he’s been a confident guy. Even under pressure, he’s bowled some really big overs for us and he’s performed for us. Hopefully he can learn, get better, get confident and keep doing the job for us," Rahul said.

Another top contributor to LSG’s fine season has been the consistency of Deepak Hooda who on Sunday peeled off a quickfire half-century. Rahul said the batter reads the situation well.

“He (Hooda) has been batting well, he’s batted well throughout the season. He started off really well. Even when the team is under pressure, he’s really played smart cricket. It’s not just about going there and hitting fours and sixes, he’s been smart, he’s read the situation really well," Rahul said of Hooda.

He continued, “Really a hard-working guy, I’ve seen him for the last 3-4 years in the previous franchise as well. Really happy that he’s getting those runs for the team when the team needs it. He’s putting his hand up, taking the responsibility and doing the job for the team."

