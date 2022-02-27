SCK vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Blue Devils: Soca King will play against Blue Devils in the fifth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST will host the game on February 27, Sunday.

Soca King are one of the favourites in the tournament. The franchise has a strong squad on paper with a perfect blend of youth and experience. Soca King will be led by Sunil Narine while they also have some notable players in their squad including Keagan Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Mohammed, and Kavesh Kantasingh.

Blue Devils have a mix of seasoned and young players in their team. The team has picked a great batting unit and they will hope to capitalise on the same under the leadership of Rayad Emrit. Along with the skipper, Lendl Simmons and Khary Pierre are also some crucial players for the franchise.

Ahead of the match between Soca King and Blue Devils; here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs BLD Telecast

Soca King vs Blue Devils game will not be telecast in India

SCK vs BLD Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs BLD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on February 27, Sunday.

SCK vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Keagan Simmons

Vice-Captain - Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Keagan Simmons, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre

Bowlers: Shaaron Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond

SCK vs BLD Probable XIs:

Soca King: Justin Manick, Jesse Bootan, Keagan Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine (C), Leonardo Julien (WK)

Blue Devils: Teshawn Castro, Iqwe Craig, Steven Katwaroo, Lendl Simmons, Crystian Thurton, Isaiah Williams, Khary Pierre, Shaaron Lewis, Jyd Goolie, Daniel Osouna, Rayad Emrit

