SCK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Cocrico Cavaliers:

Soca King will play against Cocrico Cavaliers in the seventh match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST will host the game on February 28, Monday.

Sunil Narine’s Soca King is doing extremely well in the tournament. The team won its first game against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 42 runs and followed it up with a 16-run win over Blue Devils. In both the games, the batter did extremely well for the team as they smacked 150 and 155 runs respectively in their allotted ten overs. Two back-to-back wins have pushed the team to the top of the team.

Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, are fourth with one loss and one victory. The team took some time in getting used to the format and as a result, lost its first game to Steelpan Strikers. However, they were quick to make amends and defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in their second match by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Soca King and Cocrico Cavaliers; here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs CCL Telecast

Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers game will not telecast in India

SCK vs CCL Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs CCL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on February 28, Monday.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Keagan Simmons

Vice-Captain - Jon Russ Jaggesar

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brandon Ramdial

Batters: Saiba Batoosingh, Keagan Simmons, Jon Russ Jaggesar

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell

Bowlers: Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond

SCK vs CCL Probable XIs:

Soca King: Keagan Simmons, Justin Manick, Jesse Bootan, Jason Mohammed, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine (C), Leonardo Julien (WK), Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond

Cocrico Cavaliers: Navin Bidaisee, Jon Russ Jaggesar (c), Jordan Warner, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Amrit Dass, Saiba Batoosingh, Joshua James

