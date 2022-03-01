SCK vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Leatherback Giants: Soca King will play against Leatherback Giants in the ninth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST will host the game on March 01, Tuesday.

Sunil Narine is enjoying a good ride as a captain as his Soca King is unbeatable in the T10 league. Soca have won all their three league games so far to occupy the top position in the Trinidad T10 Blast points table. In their last match, they defeated Cocrico Cavaliers by 85 runs. For Soca, batters have won all the games as the team has registered scores of 150, 155, and 192 runs.

On the contrary, Leatherback Giants are languishing at fourth place with just one victory and two losses. Giants lost their first two games against Blue Devils and Steelpan Strikers. They finally found their rhythm in the third match by securing a win against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets. Nicholas Pooran rose to the occasion as he hammered a century to take his team home.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Soca King and Leatherback Giants; here is everything you need to know:

SCK vs LBG Telecast

Soca King vs Leatherback Giants game will not telecast in India

SCK vs LBG Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs LBG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 01, Tuesday.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Keagan Simmons, Daron Cruickshank, Stephan Soloman, Jesse Bootan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Christopher Vincent

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Kashtri Singh, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett

SCK vs LBG Probable XIs:

Soca King: Jesse Bootan, Leonardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Suraj Suepaul, Shaquille Duncan, Sunil Narine, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali, Jason Mohammed, Kiedel Glasgow, Ravi Rampaul

Leatherback Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Stephan Soloman, Kamil Pooran, Shatrughan Rambaran, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett, Justin Joseph, Vishan Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here