SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 3, February 27, 12:00 am IST

META DESCRIPTION

Check here SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. Also, check the schedule of Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, SCK vs SLS live streaming details, Soca King probable XI, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers probable XI

META TITLE

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 3 between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers February 27, 12:00 am IST, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

META KEYWORDS

SCK vs SLS Dream11, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Tips, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Match 3, Check SCK vs SLS Dream11 Captain, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Vice-Captain, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Probable Playing XI, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Hints, Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Dream11, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Latest Update, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Win, SCK vs SLS Dream11 App, SCK vs SLS Dream11 2021, SCK vs SLS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SCK vs SLS Dream11 Live Streaming

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 3 between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

Soca King will lock horns with Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the third match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, February 27. Soca King have a great mix of youth and experience in their squad and are one of the title favourites. They will be under the leadership of experienced all-rounder Sunil Narine. The team has some well-known names like Jason Mohammed, Ravi Rampaul and Keegan Simmons.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be led by the West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard. The T20 veteran will be leading a young line-up but will be aiming to guide them to path of success leading from the front.

The SCK vs SLS match will commence at 12:00 am IST and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI here.

SCK vs SLS Telecast

SCK vs SLS match will be not be telecast in India.

SCK vs SLS Live Streaming

The Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCK vs SLS Match Details

The Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, February 27. The game will begin at 12:00 am IST.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain: Ravi Rampaul

Suggested Playing XI for SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Leonardo Julien

Batters: Keagan Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed

Bowlers: Rishad Harris, Vasant Singh, Bryan Charles, Ravi Rampaul

SCK vs SLS Probable XIs:

Soca King: Jesse Bootan, Keagan Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Justin Manick, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Sunil Narine (C), Leonardo Julien (WK), Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ravi Rampaul

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Ewart Nicholson, Justin Jagessar, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (C), Kieshawn Dillon, Marlon Richards, Shiva Sankar, Daniel Williams (WK), Bryan Charles, Eric Garcia, Jabari Mills, Ricky Jaipaul, Rishad Harris, Vasant Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here