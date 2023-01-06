SCO v HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

SCO v HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat: Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Optus Stadium on Saturday in the Big Bash League. The Scorchers are currently top of the table with 10 points from seven games, including five victories and two losses.

The team from Perth lost their last fixture against Sydney Thunders bringing an end to their four-game winning streak prior to that. Perth’s top order crumbled like a pack of cards but Ashton Turner’s 37-ball 61 helped them post a decent total of 142. Sadly, it wasn’t enough on the day with the Thunders clinching victory.

That being said, Brisbane Heat are having a tough season, winning only two games from their seven matches. Their last game against the Sydney Sixers had to be abandoned, which is disappointing, considering that they had already scored 147 runs from 13 overs to give them a good platform.

Before that, the Brisbane-based club recorded a 15-run victory against the Thunders on January 1. They will be hoping to continue that winning momentum against Perth Scorchers which is a task easier said than done.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

SCO v HEA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match.

SCO v HEA Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

SCO v HEA Match Details

The SCO v HEA Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth on Saturday, January 7, at 3:45 pm IST.

SCO v HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Neser

Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for SCO v HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batter: Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Ross Whiteley

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley,

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Possible Starting XI:

Perth Scorchers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

