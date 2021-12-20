SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 20, 01:45 PM IST

>SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes: In the 15th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers will square off against Hobart Hurricanes. Bellerive Oval will host the match at 01:45 PM IST on December 20, Monday. Perth Scorchers have enjoyed an impressive performance in the tournament so far.

The franchise has made headlines by winning their first three games with a decent margin. They are currently second in the points table with ten points to their credit. Perth are likely to continue their undefeated run in the BBL 2021-22 on Monday also.

On the contrary, Hobart Hurricanes need to make amends in their plans and strategies for the tournament. Hurricanes have won just one out of three league matches. The team are languishing at sixth place on the ladder with six points.

Notably, the first match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes this season saw Perth winning by 53 runs. Mitchell Marsh slammed a century in the game to take Perth home.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs HUR Telecast

SCO vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs HUR Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs HUR Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 01:45 PM IST on December 20, Monday.

>SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andrew Tye

Vice-Captain- Mitchell Marsh

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade

Batters: Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, D Arcy Short

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Joel Parris

>SCO vs HUR Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Andrew Tye, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis, Joel Parris, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harry Brook, Caleb Jewell

