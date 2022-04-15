SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 match between Scotland and Oman:

It will a battle of the toppers in the ICC Men’s CWC League on Friday as Scotland will lock horns with Oman. The encounter between the two sides will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on April 15. Scotland will have an edge on Friday as in their last encounter against Oman, they scored a win by four runs.

Scotland convincingly defended 215 runs as Adrian Neil picked up a three-wicket haul. Overall, the team is second in the points table with 22 points. They have featured in 15 league matches, winning ten and losing three games.

By the way, Oman have taken the pole position in the standings. They have won 18 matches while losing as many as ten games. They defeated PNG in their most recent encounter by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs OMN Telecast

Scotland vs Oman game will not be telecast in India.

SCO vs OMN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO vs OMN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 3:30 PM IST on April 15, Friday.

SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jatinder Singh

Vice-Captain - Khawar Ali

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan

All-rounders: Khawar Ali, Michael Leask, Dylan Budge

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

SCO vs OMN Probable XIs:

Scotland: Safyaan Sharif, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Dylan Budge

Oman: Bilal Khan, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Suraj Kumar (wk), Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Fayyaz Butt

