>SCO vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Scotland and Papua New Guinea: Scotland will be battling it out against Papua New Guinea in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The much-hyped fixture will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on October 19, Tuesday at 3:30 PM IST.

Scotland are a step closer to confirming their spot in the Super 12 as compared to PNG. The Kyle Coetzer-led side grabbed all the headlines as they caused a massive upset for Bangladesh in their first match. Scotland produced an excellent performance as they outclassed Mahmudullah’s team by six runs. The victory against favorite Bangladesh will provide a lot of confidence to Scotland and they will be hoping to capitalize on the momentum.

On the contrary, Papua New Guinea got off to a dismal start in the T20 World Cup. The team failed to show any fight in their first game as they were easily defeated by Oman by ten wickets. PNG needs to cause a turnaround at the earliest if they want to qualify for the next round.

>Ahead of the match between Scotland and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs PNG Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for Scotland vs PNG match in India.

>SCO vs PNG Live Streaming

Disney+ Hotstar app will stream Scotland vs PNG match live in India.

>SCO vs PNG Match Details

The fifth Group B contest will be played between Scotland and Papua New Guinea at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on October 19, Tuesday at 3:30 PM IST.

>SCO vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: George Munsey

>Vice-captain: Assad Vala

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

>Batters: Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

>All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Charles Amini, Assad Vala

>Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

>SCO vs PNG Probable XIs

>Scotland: Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif

>Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka

