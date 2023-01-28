SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Sidney Sixers: Perth Scorchers will take on the Sidney Sixers in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on January 28, Saturday at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Both teams had an amazing run in the league games. Scorchers led the table rankings this season with 22 points from 14 games, which included 11 wins and three losses. The Perth-based side have won their last three games and head into this game with some great form.

Interestingly, their last loss came at the hands of the Sydney Sixers. The Sixers who finished second in the BBL table with 21 points from 14 games are unbeaten in their last five games now. They have lost only three games this season. Along with their recent form, the Sydney-based side would also have the psychological edge over their opponents in the qualifier, having already defeated them in the league stages.

With both sides asserting their dominance during the campaign, it will be interesting to see how things pan out. The Sixers won by six runs the last time these teams faced each other.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sidney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs SIX Telecast

The Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match in India

SCO vs SIX Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers vs Sidney Sixers will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

SCO vs SIX Match Details

The SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth on Saturday, January 28, at 1:45 pm IST.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: J Inglis, J Philippe

Batters: Steve Smith, J Silk, C Bancroft

Allrounders: A Hardie, Hayden Kerr,

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, A Tye, J Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis

Perth Scorchers vs Sidney Sixers Possible XIs

Perth Scorchers Predicted Line-up: A Turner(C), Stevie Eskinazi, N Hobson, C Bancroft, J Inglis, J Behrendorff, P Hatzoglou, L Morris, A Tye, David Payne, A Hardie

Sydney Sixers Predicted Line-up: J Silk, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Kurtis Patterson, D Christian, Moises Henriques(C), Hayden Kerr, J Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Todd Murphy

