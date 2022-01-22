>SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: Two of the most formidable teams of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will go up against each other in the upcoming game. The two teams will face each other in the Qualifier match at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

The team winning the game will directly qualify for the final while the losing side will get one more chance to keep their dream of winning the trophy alive. Perth Scorchers finished at the top of the points table with 11 victories from 14 league matches.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, ended in the second position with nine victories, four losses, and one abandoned game. Perth will have an edge over Sydney as they defeated the defending champions in both their league matches.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs SIX Telecast

SCO vs SIX qualifier match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs SIX Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers qualifier match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs SIX Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers qualifier match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

>SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Josh Philippe

>Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

>Batters: Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Jack Edwards

>Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar

>Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr

>SCO vs SIX Probable XIs

>Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar

>Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk

