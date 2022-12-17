SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2022-23, December 17

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will face off in an intriguing match of the Big Bash League on Saturday. Perth Scorchers will be aiming to start their campaign on a winning note. They are the defending champions and boast a formidable side. Perth Scorchers star player Mitchell Marsh is missing the tournament this time around due to ankle surgery.

However, Perth Scorchers have great bench strength, and the likes of Aaron Hardie and Ashton Agar will play a huge role. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat against Adelaide Strikers. The Sixers have a great batting line-up which features Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques. But both Philippe and Henriques will have to spend more time at the crease to score heavily.

Ahead of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know:

When will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be played on December 17.

Where will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers begin?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will begin at 1:35 pm IST on December 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josh Philippe

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Jos Inglis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Cameron Bancroft, Moises Henriques

Allrounders: Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Jos Inglis, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed

