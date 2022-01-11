SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 11, 08:40 AM IST

>SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars: In the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers will square off against Melbourne Stars. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will host the high-octane clash at 08:40 AM IST on January 11, Tuesday.

The two teams were earlier scheduled to play against each other on December 30. However, their match was rescheduled for January 11 after many Stars’ players tested positive for coronavirus. Perth Scorchers are undoubtedly the best team of BBL 11. They are sitting at the top of the table with nine victories to their name from 11 league matches. The team is coming into the Tuesday game after hammering Sydney Sixers in their last game by five wickets.

Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The franchise has won just three from their eight league games so far. Their last game against Adelaide Strikers was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs STA Telecast

SCO vs STA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs STA Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs STA Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong at 08:40 AM IST on January 11, Tuesday.

>SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ashton Agar

Vice-Captain- Hilton Cartwright

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Travis Dean

All-rounders: Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmad, Andrew Tye

>SCO vs STA Probable XIs:

>Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans

>Melbourne Stars: Travis Dean, Joe Clarke (wk), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Patrick Rowe, Ahmad Daniyal, Justin Avendano, Qais Ahmad

