SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 11, 04:00 PM IST

>SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers: Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will be taking on each other in the night match of the BBL 11 on December 11, Saturday at the Perth Stadium. The two teams are enjoying a good ride in the competition and the fans can expect a thrilling contest.

Adelaide Strikers made a dismal start by losing their first match to Melbourne Renegades by just two runs. However, the team recovered quickly and made a comeback by winning their next match against the same opposition by 49 runs. The bowlers have been standout performers for the team and they will be hoping to continue the same momentum and confidence throughout the tournament.

On the contrary, Perth Scorchers secured a victory in their first match against Brisbane Heat by six runs. The right-arm seamer Matthew Kelly ensured a victory for his team in a last-over thriller. The team has four points to their name and are sitting at fourth place in the standings.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs STR Telecast

SCO vs STR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs STR Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs STR Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth at 04:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

>SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain- Colin Munro

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Colin Munro, Jonathan Wells, Kurtis Patterson, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Matthew Kelly

>SCO vs STR Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jonathan Wells, George Garton, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle ©, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan

