>SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder: Perth Scorchers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in the Match No. 36 of the Big Bash League T20 2021-22 on Thursday, January 6. Both the teams enter this contest after having won their previous matches. The Scorchers are having a splendid run in the showpiece event as they have won eight matches from nine so far. They will be high on confidence as they defeated Sydney Sixers by 10 runs last time out.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have picked up pace after a rough start in BBL 11 edition. The franchise has delivered an extraordinary performance in their past few games to climb up the ranks and are currently placed third in the points table with five wins from eight matches. They too come into this fixture after getting the better of Adelaide Strikers by 28 runs in their previous game.

With both sides coming off decent wins, they will aim to continue their winning momentum.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs THU Telecast

SCO vs THU match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs THU Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs THU Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 03:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 6.

>SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Colin Munro

>Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings

>Batters: Colin Munro, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson

>Allrounders: Ashton Agar, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams

>Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills

>SCO vs THU Probable XIs

>Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (WK), Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris

>Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Ben Cutting, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (C), Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain, Saqib Mahmood

