SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 05, 03:45 PM IST

>SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder: Perth Scorchers will have a go at Sydney Thunder for the second time in the Big Bash League 2021. The match will be conducted at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 03:45 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday. The fans can expect a cracker of a game on Wednesday as both the teams have performed well in the tournament.

Perth Scorchers have been flawless in the tournament. They have lost just one game so far while winning as many as seven matches. Scorchers are atop the standings with 25 points. The franchise is coming after scoring a big victory against Melbourne Stars by 50 runs.

Advertisement

After a rough start in BBL 11, Sydney Thunder have picked up the pace. The franchise has delivered an extraordinary performance in their past few games to gain some confidence. They are third on the ladder with five victories and three losses. Thunder are on a three-match winning streak. The team will need to put in some extra efforts against the table-toppers.

>Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

>SCO vs THU Telecast

SCO vs THU match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SCO vs THU Live Streaming

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SCO vs THU Match Details

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 03:45 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

>SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain- Jason Sangha

>Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Colin Munro, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

>SCO vs THU Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans

Sydney Thunder: Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here