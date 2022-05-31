SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates: Scotland will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Tuesday, May 31. Both Scotland and UAE are doing well in the competition.

The United Arab Emirates are third in the standings with ten wins and six losses. UAE are coming into the Tuesday encounter after winning their last match against Nepal by a massive 99 runs. Rohan Mustafa was the standout performer with a knock of 60 runs. The all-rounder is expected to continue his exploits against Scotland as well.

Speaking of Scotland, they are one of the top sides in the league. They have lost just four of their 18 league matches. With 26 points, Scotland are second in the points table. The team will be riding on confidence after defeating the USA in the previous game by 111 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Scotland and the United Arab Emirates, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs UAE Telecast

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates game will not be telecast in India.

SCO vs UAE Live Streaming

The SCO vs UAE fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs UAE Match Details

Scotland and the United Arab Emirates will play against each other at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 9:00 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

SCO vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kyle Coetzer

Vice-Captain - George Munsey

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, CP Rizwan, Muhammad Waseem, George Munsey

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Hamza Tahir

SCO vs UAE Probable XIs:

Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza (c)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here