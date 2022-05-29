SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Scotland and United States of America: The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will resume with an encounter between Scotland and United States of America on Sunday, May 29 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland. Both the teams have played a good brand of cricket in their previous games and thus a good battle is expected on Sunday.

The United States of America have played a total of 16 league games, winning seven and losing nine matches. The team is occupying third-last place with 14 points. USA’s last ODI series was scheduled against Ireland. However, the two-match 50-over series was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking of Scotland, they are one of the top sides in the World Cup League 2. With 24 points from 11 victories and three losses, Scotland are second in the tally. The team has won its last four consecutive games and will aim to make it five in a row.

Ahead of the match between Scotland and the United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

SCO vs USA Telecast

Scotland vs United States of America game will not be telecast in India

SCO vs USA Live Streaming

The SCO vs USA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SCO vs USA Match Details

Scotland and the United States of America will play against each other at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 09:00 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

SCO vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Richie Berrington

Vice-Captain - Kyle Coetzer

Suggested Playing XI for SCO vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matt Cross

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Sushant Modani

All-rounders: Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Steven Taylor, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Saurabh Netravalkar

SCO vs USA Probable XIs:

Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask

United States of America: Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra

