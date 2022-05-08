SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Arachas Super Series 2022 match between Scorchers Women and Dragons Women: In the second match of the Arachas Super Series 2022, we have Scorchers Women battling it out against Dragons Women. The much-talked-about game will be played at The Inch in Dublin at 03:15 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

Scorchers Women are the reigning champions. The team won the final in the last season by defeating Typhoons Women by 19 runs. They have picked up a strong squad this year as well and will hope to replicate their last season’s performance.

Scorchers Women were scheduled to play against Typhoons Women in the curtain-raiser of the Arachas Super Series 2022. However, the match was canceled without even a ball being bowled due to rain.

Speaking of Dragons Women, they are making their debut in the Arachas Super Series 2022. The team has the chance to start the league on a winning note by beating the defending champions on Sunday. Orla Prendergast, Alana Dalzell, Amy Caulfield, and Amy Hunter are the players to watch out for from the Dragons team.

Ahead of the match between Scorchers Women and Dragons Women, here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W vs DG-W Telecast

Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women game will not be telecast in India

SCO-W vs DG-W Live Streaming

The Arachas Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO-W vs DG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Inch in Dublin at 03:15 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lara Maritz

Vice-Captain - Alana Dalzell

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W vs DG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Sophie MacMahon, Alana Dalzell, Amy Caulfield

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Jemma Rankin

SCO-W vs DG-W Probable XIs:

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow

Dragons Women: Amy Hunter, Alison Cowan, Orla Prendergast, Abbi Harison, Leah Paul, Amy Caulfield, Zara Craig, Mollie Devine, Jemma Rankin, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray

