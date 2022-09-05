SCO-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Scotland Women vs Ireland Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SCO-W vs IR-W T20I series, September 5, Grange Cricket Club, 5:30 pm IST

SCO-W VS IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s SCO-W VS IR-W T20I series first match between Scotland Women vs Ireland Women: The Ireland Women will travel to Scotland to compete in a three-match T20 series. The first match is slated for Monday (September 5) and will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

The two sides last met in a T20I fixture in 2021, during the ICC Women’s World Cup Europe Region Qualifiers. Scotland emerged victorious in the encounter knocking Ireland out of the tournament to advance into the next stage. The Irish women will be desperate to settle the scores in the T20I series.

Scotland last contested in a T20I game in early January and getting back into the format after such a long hiatus would undoubtedly be challenging. However, most of their players have been part of franchise cricket across the globe and would be ready to represent their national side. Under skipper Kathryn Bryce, the Scottish side would want to take advantage of home conditions and thump the visitors to bag the series.

Advertisement

eanwhile, Ireland were last in action in a fiercely competitive tri-series against World champions Australia and the Asian giants Pakistan. Though they were battered by the two world-class sides in the series, they would have gained some much-needed experience and will be putting it to play against Scotland for the three-match series.

Ahead of the match between Scotland Women vs Ireland Women; here is everything you need to know:

SCO-W VS IR-W Telecast

The match between Scotland Women and Ireland Women will not be broadcast in India.

Advertisement

SCO-W VS IR-W Live Streaming

The match between Scotland Women and Ireland Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCO-W VS IR-W Match Details

The SCO-W vs IR-W match will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday, September 5, at 5:30 pm IST.

SCO-W VS IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for SCO-W VS IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Mary Waldron

Batters: Abbi Aitken Drummond, Gaby Lewis,Laura Delany

All-rounders: Rachel Slater, Kathryn Bryce, Amy Hunter

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Katherine Fraser, Cara Murray

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Women predicted starting lineup: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Katie McGill, Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Lorna Jack

Advertisement

Ireland Women predicted starting line-up: Laura Delany (c),Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here