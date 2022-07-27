New Zealand will be determined to continue their clinical performance in the shortest format of the game as they are set to face Scotland in the first T20I on Wednesday. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

The Kiwis come into the fixture after securing a whitewash against Ireland in the three-match T20I series. The Mitchell Santner-led side had also dominated the ODI series against Ireland after clinching a 3-0 victory.

Advertisement

For the Scotland cricket team, Wednesday’s encounter against New Zealand will be their first T20I game of 2022. Scotland had last featured in a T20I match during last year’s T20 World Cup.

Ahead of today’s first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Scotland (SCO) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand will take place on July 27, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand will be played at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

What time will the first T20I match Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The first T20I match between Scotland and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20I match?

Advertisement

Scotland vs New Zealand first T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20I match?

Scotland vs New Zealand first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.

Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: Richie Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves

Advertisement

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

ALSO READ| Adam Gilchrist Believes IPL Monopolizing Global Cricket Is A ‘Little Bit Dangerous’

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here