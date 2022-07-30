Scotland vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Only ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing a whitewash against Scotland in the T20I series, New Zealand will try to replicate their clinical show in ODI. The one-off ODI match between Scotland and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

New Zealand cricket team come into the fixture after claiming a convincing 2-0 win against Scotland in the T20I series. The visitors clinched a 68-run win in the first match. In the next encounter, the Mitchell Santner-led side improved their show and claimed 102-run victory to seal the series. Moreover, the Kiwis managed to secure their highest-ever total in the shortest format of the game after registering 254 runs in the second T20I.

Ahead of Sunday’s only ODI match between Scotland and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date the only ODI match between Scotland (SCO) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The only ODI match between Scotland and New Zealand will take place on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the only ODI match Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The only ODI match between Scotland and New Zealand will be played at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

What time will the only ODI match Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The only ODI match between Scotland and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) only ODI match?

Scotland vs New Zealand only ODI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) only ODI match?

Scotland vs New Zealand only ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Scotland (SCO) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Playing XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: Richie Berrington (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

