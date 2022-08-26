'...Then You’re Under a Bit More Pressure': NZ All-rounder Explains How Bumrah's Absence May Hurt India in Asia Cup

Defending champions India will be up against Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup on August 28. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Team India had to suffer a big blow as their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. And former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that the Indian bowling attack should be wary of Pakistan’s lower-middle-order batters.

Styris believes that overdependence on Bumrah can prove to be troublesome for India in the Asia Cup. Speaking with Sports18, the former Aussie spinner said Pakistan’s lower-order batter are capable enough to play match-winning knocks.

“India with their injuries they’ve got at the top and especially the reliability on Bumrah in terms of the ball then you’re under a bit more pressure with other players with ball in hand. So, I’d be a little wary of this Pakistan closing ability. Especially, if they can get that down to say number 8 in their batting order which allows them to continually play with freedom," Styris said on Sports18.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India will also miss the services of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami in the Asia Cup who was not named in the squad. The Indian team management’s decision to name just three pacers in the 15-member Asia Cup squad has already been criticised a lot by many former cricketers and experts. The conditions in the United Arab Emirates are known to favour the pacer and thus the decision to have just three pacers in the squad appeared to be slightly confusing.

Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are just three designated pacers available in the 15-member Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan cricket team, on the other hand, also had to suffer a massive blow ahead of their Asia Cup opener against India. Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the continental tournament due to a knee injury. The left-arm pacer had suffered the right knee ligament injury in the first Test against Sri Lanka last month in Galle.

Shaheen was in sublime form during the last India-Pakistan clash back in October 2021. He had picked up three wickets in the match as the Babar Azam-led side had registered a convincing 10-wicket victory.

