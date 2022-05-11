SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between South Coast Sapphires Women and Falcons Women: South Coast Sapphires Women will be locking horns with Falcons Women in the upcoming match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides are expected to put up a brilliant performance as only two playoff slots are up for grabs.

South Coast Sapphires Women have not been impressive in the league so far. They have won just one out of four league matches. South Coast lost their last game to Spirit Women by 55 runs. The team failed to deliver a decent performance with the bat. South Coast scored only 101 runs while chasing 157 runs.

Speaking of Falcons Women, they are one of the favourites to make it to the next round. They are currently third with two wins and one loss. Flacons registered their first loss of the season in their previous game against Spirit Women by 27 runs.

Ahead of the match between South Coast Sapphires Women and Falcons Women, here is everything you need to know:

SCS-W vs FAL-W T20 Telecast

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women game will not be telecast in India

SCS-W vs FAL-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SCS-W vs FAL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Elyse Villani

Vice-Captain - Chamari Atapattu

Suggested Playing XI for SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Babette de Leede

Batters: Chamari Atapattu, Danielle Wyatt, Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Kary Chan

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jahanara Alam, Anju Gurung

SCS-W vs FAL-W Probable XIs:

South Coast Sapphires Women: Kim Garth, Geetika Kodali, Babette de Leede (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Gaby Lewis, Kary Chan, Shabnim Ismail, Jade Allen, Christine Lovino, Emma Lai, Grace Harris

Falcons Women: Gunjan Shukla, Theertha Satish (wk), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Chamari Atapattu, Britney Cooper, Mariko Hill, Jahanara Alam, Anju Gurung, Marina Lamplough, Danielle Wyatt (c), Christina Gough

