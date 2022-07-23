Second Season of Legends League Cricket to be Held in India: Report

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket will reportedly be held in India this September. The inaugural edition of the T20 tournament, that saw participation from some of high profile retired cricketers, was held in Oman but the organisers claim that the thanks to interest shown by fans in India, they have decided to shift the event to the country.

“We have been constantly receiving requests from fans to hold the series in India and we are excited to bring the Legends League second season back home. We have the maximum number of cricket fans here in India," Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of LLC, was quoted as saying by NDTV on Saturday.

As of now, LLC is in the process of zeroing in on the venues where the matches could potentially be held. The league is expected to see participation from legendary cricketers from nine countries.

“The first season had maximum viewership from India, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka followed by the rest of the world. We hope to give a better experience to our viewers and cricket enthusiasts. We are sure that the cricketing fans will rejoice in our decision to shift the base to India as the excitement of watching live cricket cannot be matched," Raheja said.

The third edition though will be held in Oman next year.

Several former India cricket stars including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh. Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan will be joined by the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Eoin Morgan, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Monty Panesar among others.

“Legendary icons like Kallis and Steyn will bring more excitement and firepower to the field, entertaining the viewers with their performances. We welcome them to the Legends family and look forward to experiencing their cricketing magic on the field and getting entertained," Raheja had said.

