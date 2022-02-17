Security for Glenn Maxwell's Wedding Beefed up Post Tamil Invite Leak; Supposed to be Private Event, Says The RCB

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman, has found himself in a pickle after the wedding’s invitation got leaked on the internet. Glenn and Vini were supposed to have a private event consisting of just 350 of their friends and family. However, it has become a globally known occasion for the people who understand Tamil.

In an interview with www.cricket.com.au, Maxwell revealed that relatives in India got excited and showed the invitation to a few friends, and now there are lakhs of copies on the internet of the invite. He further said that now they’ll have to beef up security for the marriage ceremony, set to be held in Melbourne.

“It was not ideal. We’ve got to get extra security for the wedding now. It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends. Next minute, it’s in pretty much every paper over there and I’m getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone. So that was that was a shock. It’s been a busy couple of days, " Maxwell said.

The 33-year-old is supposed to tie the knot on March 27, which could be a traditional Tamil Brahmin wedding. Maxwell said that he was made aware of the entire invitation leak scenario by one of his former IPL teammates.

Set to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Maxwell is currently in Australia, playing a 5-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He did not fare well in the first two matches, but in the third T20I, his power-hitting handed Australia a massive win. His 39 off 25 balls helped Australia thump Sri Lanka by six wickets and seal the series in Canberra on Tuesday.

