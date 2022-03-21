Seddon Park, Hamilton, pitch report, stadium records: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

India Women will look to bounce back from their six-wicket loss to Australia when they take on Bangladesh on Tuesday at Seddon Park, in Hamilton in the 22nd match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. India started their WC campaign on a thumping note by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs. However, the team led by Mithali Raj, are in a bit of strife, having lost back-to-back games in the ongoing edition of the marquee event. The Women in Blue are fourth in the points table, with defending champions England, New Zealand and West Indies breathing down their necks.

The Bangladeshi Tigresses, on the other hand, have put on a spirited showing thus far, despite languishing in seventh place in the points table. After losing both their opening games, Nigar Sultana and Co beat Pakistan by nine runs, and they were very close to beating Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies on Friday.

However, Team India have beaten their Asian neighbours in all four Women ODIs thus far. In 2013, they beat the Tigresses 3-0 at home. Four years later the Women in Blue triumphed once again with a massive nine-wicket victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier in Colombo.

Here is the pitch report for Seddon Park, Hamilton:

The Seddon Park stadium is known for assisting seam bowlers as it is well-grassed. The pacers should also be able to extract swing early in the game while the spinners come into play as the match progresses. The surface has been a decent one for batting thus far and upon winning the toss batting first should be the preferred option for both teams, as chasing has been a tad tricky at the venue.

Have a look at Seddon Park, Hamilton records (ODIs):

Total matches played: 40

Games won by teams batting first: 15

Games won by teams batting second: 25

Average 1st Innings scores at this ground: 241

Average 2nd Innings scores at this venue: 217

The Highest total recorded on this venue is recorded by West Indies vs New Zealand – 363/4 (50 Overs).

The lowest total on this ground is recorded by India vs New Zealand – 92/10 (30.5 Overs).

New Zealand have chased down 350/9 (49.3 Overs) the highest total at this venue against Australia.

New Zealand have defended the lowest total on this ground versus Sri Lanka – 182/9 (35 Overs).

