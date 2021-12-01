‘See if we Can Pick Him up in the Auction’: SRH CEO Hints At Getting Rashid Khan Back in Auctions

The 2016 Indian Premier League champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently stunned the cricket enthusiasts by not retaining their star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the mega players’ auction. However, now in a new development, it has been learned that the Hyderabad-based outfit wanted to retain the player and it was Rashid’s decision to go into the auction. Speaking about the same, SRH CEO K Shanmugam on Tuesday said that his team respect Rashid’s decision to go into the auction.

SRH have retained three players, the first one obviously their New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. They have also retained the young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik and uncapped player Abdul Samad.

While announcing his retention list on Star Sports, Shanmugam also insisted that Rashid is in their plans and they will try to get the player during the auction pool.

“It’s a difficult decision but if a player wants to be in the auction because of the price, we definitely respect the decision. We will try and match him in (terms of) the price and see if we can pick him up in the auction," Shanmugam said.

Rashid joined SRH in 2017 and has turned several heads with his performances. So far, he has bagged 93 wickets in India’s domestic T20 league from 76 games. His economy rate is also under 7 in the cash-rich league, making him a perfect bowler for the shortest format of the game.

The Afghan cricketer has proved his mantle all over the world in franchise cricket as he remains one of the only four players to cross the mark of 400 wickets in the T20s. It would not be wrong to say that signing Rashid on the auction table will not be an easy task for SRH as he is expected to start a bidding war amidst the franchisees due to his prowess in T20 format.

Rashid’s release from SRH has also provided two new IPL teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – with the perfect opportunity to draft him in their squad prior to the auction.

