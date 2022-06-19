'Seems Like Not in Their Plan': Ashish Nehra Thinks Star India Pacer May Not Make the Cut For T20 World Cup in Australia

The T20 World Cup in Australia is just a few months away and the teams are already deep into their preparations for the marquee event. Among them are India who would be itching to get their hands on the trophy they haven’t been able to win since the inaugural World T20 in 2007 when they became the champions.

Also Read: Rahane Recalls When Rohit Got Angry Over Shardul During Gabba Chase

Last year, India exited in the group stage itself following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. However, the team has a chance at redemption but for that, they will need players who will have to be at their best in Australia.

The India selectors have been giving chance to those on the fringes and several newcomers as well while giving much-needed rest to senior players who seem to be an automatic choice for the world cup. However, not everyone might be able to make the cut and Ashish Nehra thinks among them could be veteran pacer Mohammed Shami who had an impressive IPL 2022.

Advertisement

During a chat show on Cricbuzz, Nehra said it appears that Shami isn’t part of Indian team management’s plans for the 2022 T20 World Cup but he does feel that the selectors would definitely consider him for the ODI World Cup to be played next year.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Thinks India Batter Struggling Against Fast Bowlers

“It seems like (he’s) not in the plan. Everybody knows what Shami is capable of. If he doesn’t get to play T20 World Cup, it’s understandable since he plays Test cricket regularly and several new fast bowlers have emerged whom you’ve been giving chances," Nehra said.

He continued, Next year there’s 50-over world cup and considering the experience Shami has, India should definitely look at him. There aren’t many ODI matches before the (ODI) world cup. This is a chance to play Shami who has had a break after IPL - play him in England (ODI series). You would want to win a series against a team like England and for that you need your best bowlers. In them I definitely count Shami."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel though thinks that Shami has improved as a bowler and has become someone who can now bowl effectively in all three phases of a T20 match - Powerplay, middle and death overs.

Advertisement

“We used to say Mohammed Shami is effective only with the new ball," Patel said. “But in the previous two-three seasons, he’s been better. When you have that capability, it becomes difficult for the opponents. From India’s perspective too we see the team gets into trouble when the openers get out early. Shami can do that to other teams. He’s started bowling well in the death overs too. Players evolve and so has Shami. He’s become the bowler who can bowl in three phases."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here