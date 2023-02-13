'Seems to Play More Mind Games..': Dinesh Karthik's Epic Reply to Australian Media After 3rd Test Moved to Indore

After the third Test between India and Australia was moved to Indore, Dinesh Karthik came up with an epic response for Australian media after they resorted to their usual shenanigans.

BCCI on Monday confirmed that the Third Test had been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore since the previous venue had undergone construction and the entire outfield and the pitch were re-laid given the extreme weather conditions in Dharamsala.

The Indian board didn’t want to risk an international fixture being played on an untested surface hence the third Test will now be played in Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Fox Cricket reported the news claiming that it came as another ‘blow’ for Pat Cummins’ side as the venue in Dharamsala was best suited for fast bowling.

They shared the news on Twitter by bringing Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle once again. “The third India Test has been moved to a new venue … where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball," read the tweet from Fox Cricket but Karthik was having none of it.

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who is part of the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 claimed that the admin who tweeted the news of the third Test being shifted to Indore was a ‘worrier’.

Karthik also added that the mind games would end up affecting the Australian team a lot more than Rohit Sharma and Co.

“The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier, Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around," wrote Karthik on Twitter.

Earlier, the Australian media had accused India of ‘doctoring’ the pitch at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Cummins’ side would struggle to get a grip of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s spin as they hunted in pairs to help India beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test.

As fate would have it, the Australian side had planned to practice on the Nagpur pitch after the first Test finished, however, their training session had to be cancelled as the ground staff watered the pitch.

The attention now switches to the second Test between India and Australia which will take place in Delhi from February 17 to 21.

