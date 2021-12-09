The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly opened up on the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. The cricket board removed Virat Kohli from ODI captaincy and handed it over to Rohit. The 33-year-old relinquished his T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the 33-year-old didn’t step down from his role in the ODIs as he was sacked by BCCI from the position.

Ganguly said that the big decision was taken as the selectors didn’t want to have two different captains for white-ball formats.

“It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

The former India captain revealed that he and the selectors had a chat with Kohli before announcing Rohit as the new captain.

“So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," he added.

Ganguly further said that the board has full faith in the new ODI captain’s abilities and thanked Kohli for his contributions.

“We have full faith in Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president said.

During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

