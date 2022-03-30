'Selectors Will Keep a Close Eye on Him': Nikhil Chopra Picks IND Youngster Whose Performance Will decide SRH's Fate

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels that the performance of pacers Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the key to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) success in the ongoing Indian Premier League 15 (IPL 15).

Chopra said that while Malik had the pace and potential to do well for the franchise, Bhuvneshwar brings experience to the table. And if SRH were to do well, this duo needed to click together.

Speaking on CrickTracker’s ‘Not Just Cricket Show’, Chopra said, “The young pacer (Malik) is the one of fastest in the world right now, and selectors will keep a close eye on him. He had an outstanding season last year, and his performance will decide the fate of the Hyderabad franchise."

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of Bhuvneshwar’s rich experience, Chopra added, “If both perform well in the tournament, Hyderabad will be top contenders for the title."

Malik, who made his IPL debut last year, impressed everyone with his bowling in the UAE leg of the tournament. The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir picked 11 wickets in his eight matches and was retained by the franchise along with skipper Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad before going into the IPL mega auction.

Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, was bought by SRH at the action for Rs 4.2 crore but has been associated with the franchise since 2014.

SRH began their IPL 15 campaign with a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royal last night. Winning the toss, the Hyderabad team invited RR to bat first but were unable to take early wickets. Banking on skipper Sanju Samson’s 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Paddikal 41 run innings, the Rajasthan team put up a total of 210 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. While Malik picked 2 wickets in his spell, Bhuvenshwar picked one while giving 29 runs in his four overs.

In reply, SRH could score only 149 runs after being down at 37 /5 in the 11th over. Washington Sundar emerged the highest scorer for the team with his quickfire innings of 40 off just 14 balls

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here