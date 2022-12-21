'Send Your C Team to Pakistan, we Don't Have Quality Players': Former Spinner's Explosive Rant After Historic Test Humiliation

Pakistan’s 0-3 Test series defeat at the hands of the visiting England has led to a mountain of criticism from former players with the likes of Danish Kaneria mocking the standard of the current set of players. In a no-holds barred rant on his YouTube channel, Kaneria has ‘requested’ overseas boards to send their ‘C’ team to compete with Pakistan so that the home team can at least compete and hope to win.

In what was their first tour of Pakistan since 2005, England, armed with their increasingly effective brand of ‘aggressive cricket’, they humiliated the Babar Azam-led side in their own backyard.

England won the first Test by 74 runs, the second by 26 runs and completed a historic clean sweep in Karachi for an eight-wicket win.

“It is my request to other countries that they not send their main team to Pakistan. Otherwise, we will have to face such embarrassment again and again. Please send us your ‘C’ team so that we somehow manage to win. We no longer have the ability to win. We don’t have any quality players or superstars in the team," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

He claimed that the Pakistan players were more concerned with their own performances rather than the team’s and was particularly harsh on captain Babar Azam.

“The approach of this Pakistani team was nonsense. It seems as if we were a visiting team playing in Australia or England. The players scored their own runs to protect their place. Babar Azam scored thousand runs - he should make a pickle out of the and hang it in his room. England bested us in all departments," Kaneia said.

He also took a shot at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accusing them of being focused on criticising other teams and not reviewing their own problems.

“The Pakistan players are only concerned about their own performances and not the team. There is nobody to question them. We talk a lot about other teams, but why not take a look at our cricket instead? Pakistan cricket is sinking. There has to be a complete revamp. We should send our U-19 team instead. Even if they lose, it won’t be disappointing," Kaneria said.

