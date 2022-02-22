Senior India Player Keen to Have Ajit Agarkar as Bowling Coach - Report

The new coaching staff of Team India, comprising Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip, and Vikram Rathour – are on a mission to unite a strong group of players for the upcoming world cups. Baring the South Africa tour, the unit reaped positive results in two bilateral series at home – against New Zealand and West Indies. With Rohit Sharma leading the side across all formats, the coaches are visioned to move ahead with fresh strategies to end the drought of ICC titles.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report has stated that a senior player in the Indian team is ‘keen’ to have former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar on board as the bowling coach, till at least the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Though Mhambrey is leaving no stone unturned in taking forward the legacy of Bharat Arun, the senior Indian player, who identity wasn’t disclosed, wants an experienced individual to guide the current bowlers.

“The senior player, who plays a vital role in decision-making in Indian cricket now, wants an experienced hand like Agarkar guiding the bowlers till the 2023 ODI World Cup. Mhambrey is a good bowling coach and can look after budding bowlers at India A, India Under-19, and at pacers the National Cricket Academy," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Agarkar had represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and 4 T20Is, scalping 58, 288, and 3 wickets respectively. Currently, he is an active commentator. Earlier, he had come closer to being the chief selector but was piped by former pacer Chetan Sharma.

