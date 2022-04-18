Senior Women's T20 League 2022: Shafali Verma Eclipses Harmanpreet Kaur as Haryana Beat Punjab by Three Wickets

Skipper Shafali Verma smashed 50 off 23 balls to lead Haryana to a three-wicket win over Harmanpreet Kaur-led Punjab in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Ranchi on Monday.

Harmanpreet hammered an unbeaten 64 off 38 balls to take Punjab to 155 for three in 20 overs.

Haryana overcame the target with four balls to spare.

After Shafali’s blazing innings that comprised seven fours and three sixes, Suman Guila (31 off 25) and Mansi Joshi (25 not out off 16) took the team home on the opening day of the competition.

In Rajkot, defending champions Railways made a winning start with a 64-run victory over Himachal Pradesh.

S Meghana (47 off 40) and Swagatika Rath (69 off 44) fired Railways to 181 for four with a 103-run stand.

Regular skipper Mithali Raj did not play the opening game and Sneh Rana captained in her absence.

In response, Himachal were bundled out for 117 in 19.2 overs.

Brief Scores

Haryana 158/7 in 19.2 Overs (Shafali Verma 50, Suman Gulia 30, Mansi Joshi 25*; Neelam Bisht 2/18, Kanika Ahuja 2/29) beat Punjab 155/3 in 20 Overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 64*, Pragai Singh 36*, Kanika Ahuja 22; Suman Gulia 1/12, Gulshan Ali 1/15) by Three Wickets

Railways 181/4 in 20 Overs (Swagatika Rath 69, S Meghana 47, D Hemalatha 35*; Prachi Chauhan 2/47, Anisha Ansari 1/28) beat Himachal Pradesh 117 in 19.2 Overs (Prachi Chauhan 32, Harleen Deol 24; Rajeshwari 4/18, Shani T 2/14) by 64 Runs

