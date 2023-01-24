Clinical all-round performance from India helped them beat West Indies in the second game of the T20 Tri Series. This also meant India maintain their winning run in the tournament after their impressive win over hosts South Africa in the opener. Coming back to the match, India, riding on the unbroken 115 run stand for the third wicket between Smriti Mandhana(74) and Harmanpreet Kaur(56), posted a score of 167/2. In reply, West Indies were never in the game as they were reduced to 25/3. Shemaine Campbelle was the only hope of resistance as she ended up scoring up 47 off 57 balls as they were eventually restricted to 111/4 in the alotted 20 overs. In the end, India won the match by a sizable margin of 56 runs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/29.

(More to Follow…)

