Bulgaria are traveling to Serbia for a three-match T20I series. The tour will get underway on July 8 with the first T20 International scheduled at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground. The two teams are coming into the contest after playing a four-match T20I series against each other last month. The league saw the domination of Bulgaria as they caused a clean sweep to score a victory by 4-0. They won all four games by a good margin due to a stellar batting performance.

Bulgaria registered scores of over 198 in three out of four matches. The team will now be motivated to record its fifth consecutive win. On the other hand, Serbia need to be more attacking with the ball to give a tough fight. Bowlers like Nemanja Zimonjic and Vukasin Zimonjic should take timely wickets for the team.

Ahead of the match between Serbia and Bulgaria, here is everything you need to know:

SER vs BUL Telecast

Serbia vs Bulgaria game will not be telecast in India.

SER vs BUL Live Streaming

The SER vs BUL fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SER vs BUL Match Details

Serbia and Bulgaria will play against each other at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground in Serbia at 8:30 PM IST on July 8, Friday.

SER vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ishan De Silva

Vice-Captain - Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for SER vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Dunbar, Saim Hussain

Batters: Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Ishan De Silva

All-rounders: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra

Bowlers: Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Delrick Vinu

SER vs BUL2 Probable XIs:

Serbia: Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas (C), Adrian Dunbar(wk), Bogdan Dugic, Matija Sarenac, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Wintley Burton, Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bulgaria: Delrick Vinu, Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (C), Ahsan Khan, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin D’Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Saim Hussain(wk), Bakhtiar Tahiri

