SER vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SER vs BUL 3rd T20 match, July 9, 6:30 pm IST

SER vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20I series 3rd T20I match between Serbia vs Bulgaria: Serbia will take on Bulgaria for the 3rd T20I that will be will be played on Saturday, July 9 at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground.

Serbia defeated Bulgaria by 7 wickets in the first T20I. The Serbs won the toss and chose to field first. Bulgaria managed to put 152 runs on the board, with Hristo Lakov and Prakash Mishra scoring 48 and 55 runs, respectively. Serbia’s Ayo Mene-Ejegi and Alister Gajic both took three wickets each.

Chasing a decent target, Serbia managed to reach the target with one over to spare. Batter Simo Ivetic played a responsible knock of 65 runs to get Serbia over the line. Bulgaria’s Hristo Lakov and Prakash Mishra both bagged one wicket each but were not able to defend the modest total.

Both the teams will play in the 2nd T20I before playing the final match on the same day. It will be interesting to see who takes home the series on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Serbia and Bulgaria; here is everything you need to know:

SER vs BUL Telecast

The match between Serbia and Bulgaria will not be telecast in India.

SER vs BUL Live Streaming

The match between Serbia and Bulgaria is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SER vs BUL Match Details

The SER vs BUL match will be played at the Lisicji Jarak Cricket Ground in Serbia on Saturday, July 9, at 6:30 pm IST.

SER vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain: Shahil Momin

Suggested Playing XI for SER vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

SER vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ishan De Silva

Vice-Captain - Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for SER vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Dunbar, Saim Hussain

Batters: Kevin Dsouza, Wintley Burton, Ishan De Silva

All-rounders: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra

Bowlers: Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Delrick Vinu

Serbia vs Bulgaria Probable XIs:

Serbia Predicted Line-up: Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas (C), Adrian Dunbar(wk), Bogdan Dugic, Matija Sarenac, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Wintley Burton, Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bulgaria predicted Line-up: Delrick Vinu, Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (C), Ahsan Khan, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin D’Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Saim Hussain(wk), Bakhtiar Tahiri

