SER vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction: Serbia vs Isle of Man, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, T20I match, July 13, Vantaa, 6:30 pm IST

SER vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s SER vs IM ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Serbia vs Isle of Man: The Isle of Man will clash against Serbia in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match. The live-action will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday, July 13.

The Isle of Man will be coming in high on confidence as they have won their last five T20 matches. They defeated Cyprus in their last fixture by 8 wickets and gained some much-needed drive going ahead in the tournament. Captain Matthew Ansell will be hoping to register another win on Thursday. Joseph Burrows was the star performer for IM in their last match as the veteran bagged four crucial wickets.

Serbia will also feel optimistic after defeating Bulgaria by 8 wickets in the last match of the three-match T20I series. They will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going in the qualifiers as well. Ace batter Wintley Burton will be the man to keep an eye on from the Serbian side. He has scored 247 runs in his last ten T20I matches with an impressive strike rate of 181.61.

Both sides will be going all out to secure a win in the crucial ICC World Cup Europe Qualifier match.

Ahead of the match between Serbia vs Isle of Man; here is everything you need to know:

SER vs IM Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Serbia and Isle of Man will not be telecast in India.

SER vs IM Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Serbia and Isle of Man will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SER vs IM Match Details

The SER vs IM match will be played at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 pm IST.

SER vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jacob Butler

Vice-Captain: Wintley Burton

Suggested Playing XI for SER vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carl Hartmann, Adrian Dunbar

Batsmen: Bogdan Dugic, Wintley Burton, Ayo Mene Ejegi

All-rounders: Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Nick Johns-Wickberg

Bowlers: Slobodan Tosic, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte

Serbia vs Isle of Man Possible Starting XI:

Serbia Predicted Line-up: Robin Vitas (c), Bogdan Dugic, Matija Sarenac, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Ayo Mene Ejegi, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Matthew Kostic, Slobodan Tosic

Isle of Man Predicted Line-up: Carl Hartmann (wk), Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Fraser Clarke, Matthew Ansell (c), George Burrows, Sam Barnett, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte

