'Seriously, They'll Have to Think of it': Shastri's Frowining Message to Shikhar Dhawan, Laxman Ahead of 2nd ODI

India seemed to have the upper in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. In pursuit of a 307-run target, the hosts were reduced to 88 for 3 until Kane Williamson and Tom Latham lit up the Eden Park with a mammoth 221-run unbeaten partnership. The duo toyed with the visitors’ attack that lacked a 6th bowling option. While Lathan returned unbeaten on 145, Williamson scored 94 off 98 balls as the Black Caps were home with 17 balls to spare.

Latham showcased his best version against Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India. Usually, he opens the innings but on Friday, he batted at no. 5. He was troubled by Umran Malik at the beginning of his innings but once he got settled in the middle, he made the chase of 307 look a cakewalk.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

After the conclusion of the game, India’s defeat revolved around only one factor – a bowler short in the line-up. While commentating on Amazon Prime Video during the 1st ODI, former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra also pointed it out and ask Ravi Shastri for his opinion.

“In hindsight, now that the game is over, when you look back at the start of the match, you look at the team from both the side, would you have had another bowler, a sixth-bowling option, in this Indian line-up," Anjum asked.

The former India head coach came with a spontaneous response, stating that this is something that the management has to address on priority.

“I think seriously they will have to think of it. They will have to think of it," Shastri replied.

ALSO READ | ​‘Achha Hua Jo World Cup Nahi Khela…’: Unfazed by Non-selection, Umran’s Father Happy With Son’s ODI Debut

Advertisement

India’s bowling unit featured Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvednra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Thakur provided the opening breakthrough while Umran picked up the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. But the rest of the bowlers couldn’t leave an impact thereafter which allowed the duo of Williamson and Latham to dominate until finished the game.

As the Men in Blue is gearing up for the 2nd ODI, a change is most likely on the cards. The toss-up will be between Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda as the inclusion of either player will also add depth to India’s batting.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here