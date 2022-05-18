SES vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, May 18, 8:30 PM IST

SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between South East Stars and Central Sparks: In their second match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, South East Stars will battle it out against the Central Sparks. The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford on May 18, Wednesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Playing on Wednesday, both the teams will be high on confidence and momentum. They kickstarted the tournament on a similar note by winning their opening game. Central Sparks defeated Western Strom in their season opener by 20 runs. Amy Jones and Abbey Freeborn scored a fifty each to post 156 runs on the scoreboard. The two players are expected to continue their fine form as Central Sparks will eye an early lead in the competition.

South East Stars scored their first win against Surisers by six wickets. It was a combined effort by the bowlers as Sunrisers scored 122 runs in their 20 overs. In the second innings, South East Stars’ Aylish Cranstone impressed with the bat. The team won the game within 17 overs and took the pole position in the points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between South East Stars and Central Sparks, here is everything you need to know:

SES vs CES Telecast

South East Stars vs Central Sparks game will not be telecast in India.

SES vs CES Live Streaming

The SES vs CES fixture will be streamed live on the South East Stars and Central Sparks’ YouTube channel.

SES vs CES Match Details

South East Stars and Central Sparks will play against each other at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford at 8:30 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Evelyn Jones

Vice-Captain: Aylish Cranstone

Suggested Playing XI for SES vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Abbey Freeborn

Batters: Evelyn Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Issy Wong

SES vs CES Probable XIs

South East Stars: Kalea Moore, Freya Davies, Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli (WK), Alice Capsey, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie White

Central Sparks: Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, D Perrin, Evelyn Jones (C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Sarah Glenn

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here