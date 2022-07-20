SG vs KE Dream11 Team Prediction: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, July 20, Kabul International Cricket Stadium at 2:45 pm IST

SG VS KE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SG vs KE Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 match 6 between Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles: The Kabul Eagles and Speen Ghar Tigers will clash in the sixth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, July 20. The match will begin at 2:45 pm IST at the Kabul International Cricket Ground. Both teams will be playing against each other for the first time in this edition of the tournament.

The two sides come into the match after winning their opening matches. In their first fixture of the tournament, Kabul Eagles took on Band-e-Amir Dragons and defeated them by six wickets. Kabul has the experience of veteran players like Mohammed Shahzad and Gulbadin Naib. They will be a force to reckon with in this tournament.

Speen Ghar Tigers clashed against Mis-e-Ainak Knights and secured a convincing eight-wicket over them in their first match of the league. SG has added some quality players to their side like the dynamic batter Bahar Ali Shinwari. He has been a specialist in limited overs cricket and has played across the globe for various franchises.

The two teams will be hoping to continue their winning streak and gain a significant lead in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

SG vs KE Telecast

The match between Speen Ghar Tigers and Kabul Eagles will not be broadcast in India.

SG vs KE Live Streaming

The match between Speen Ghar Tigers and Kabul Eagles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SG vs KE Match Details

The SG VS KE match will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Wednesday, July 20 at 2:45 pm IST.

SG vs KE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Ghani

Vice-Captain: Bahar Ali Shinwari

Suggested Playing XI for SG vs KE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Bahar Ali Shinwari

All-rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Zadran, Najibullah-Zadran

Bowlers: Asif Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haseebullah

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles Possible Starting XI:

Speen Ghar Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Ghani(c), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Najibullah-Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi(wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Batin Shah, Izharullahq Naveed, Fareed Malik, Yamin- Ahmadzai, Asif Afridi

Kabul Eagles Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk&c), Ibrahim Zadran, Wasim Akram, Masood Gurbaz, Shahidullah Kamal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Haseebullah, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai

