>SH vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers: The Southern Hitters (SH) will battle it out against Central Smashers (CS) in the 17th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The game will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, December 23 at 04:30 PM IST.

The Hitters, who defeated Tamco Warriors by eight wickets in their previous match, are currently occupying the third slot in the standings. They can topple league leaders Central Smashers with a win here. Meanwhile, the Smashers remain title favourites as they beat Northern Strikers by 37 runs last time out. They would aim to consolidate their top spot by putting another winning knock against the Hitters on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers; here is everything you need to know:

>SH vs CS Telecast

SH vs CS match will be not be telecast in India.

>SH vs CS Live Streaming

The Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SH vs CS Match Details

The Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, December 23 at 04:30 PM.

>SH vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Fitri Sham

>Vice-captain: Ajeb Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Kevin Perera

>Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Saifullah Malik, Dhivendran Mogan

>Allrounders: Fitri Sham, Lokman Sahar, Syed Aziz, Nazril Rahman

>Bowlers: Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Zarbani, Anwar Rahman

>SH vs CS Probable XIs

>Southern Hitters: Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Muhamad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Muhammad Hasif, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Mohammad Arief, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Khairullah, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Vishvaruben Kumar

>Central Smashers: Abhishek Deshpande, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nilesh Pagare, Peter Issac, Sumanth Suvarna, Tanveer Khan, AR Any, Santosh Gosavi

